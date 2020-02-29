FROM TODAY, LUXEMBOURG becomes the first country in the world tomorrow to offer a free public transport system.

The move is designed to encourage people to use public transport in a country that has low usage by international standards.

Last year, Transport Minister Shane Ross said that introducing free public transport in this country would cost the exchequer €600 million a year. Today we’re asking if you think that’s worth it?

Poll: Would you be in favour of Ireland having free public transport?

