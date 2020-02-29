This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 February, 2020
Poll: Would you be in favour of Ireland having free public transport?

It would cost about €600 million a year, but would it be worth it?

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 12,689 Views 74 Comments
Broadstone bus depot in Dublin.
Image: PA Images

FROM TODAY, LUXEMBOURG becomes the first country in the world tomorrow to offer a free public transport system

The move is designed to encourage people to use public transport in a country that has low usage by international standards. 

Last year, Transport Minister Shane Ross said that introducing free public transport in this country would cost the exchequer €600 million a year. Today we’re asking if you think that’s worth it? 

Poll: Would you be in favour of Ireland having free public transport?


Poll Results:

Yes (934)
No (350)
Don't know (37)



About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie