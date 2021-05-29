Poll: Do you think the lifting of the Covid measures is going at the right pace?

THE GOVERNMENT’S PLAN to reopen the country in June and July is the biggest and most significant shift back to normal times since the crisis began.

The plans cover everything from pilot outdoor live events with hundreds of attendees in June, to the return of international travel and indoor dining in July.

The Taoiseach said Ireland is taking “definite steps towards normal times” and the challenge now is “to keep moving forward safely”.

Today our poll asks: Do you think the lifting of the Covid measures is going at the right pace?

