Poll: Will you 'risk assess' weekend plans after CMO request?

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer last night asked people to “risk assess” their plans for the upcoming weekend.

In a statement, he said that Covid-19 vaccines work but they must be supported by people acting “as safely as possible”.

“It’s understandable that after the period of time that Covid-19 has been with us, that some people become tired of it. But the virus does not become tired,” the CMO said.

“Risk assess your plans this weekend. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, you should err on the side of caution and stay at home – do not meet up with others, and do not go to work.”

So today we’re asking: Will you ‘risk assess’ weekend plans after CMO request?