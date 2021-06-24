Poll: Have you received a scam call from an Irish number?

FURTHER WARNINGS HAVE been issued about the rise in scam phone calls recently, as members of the public continue to report being contacted by hoax numbers.

Gardaí say they have had a number of reports of automated calls from numbers with 085 /087 prefixes claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection and An Garda Síochána in recent days.

It follows similar calls from numbers with these prefixes earlier this year.

Both gardaí and the department have reminded people that they will never ask for personal details over the phone and have urged people not to engage with anyone who purports to be from either organisation who tries to get their details.

Given the recent rise in scam calls, today we’re asking: have you received a scam call from an Irish number?

