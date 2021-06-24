#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you received a scam call from an Irish number?

Members of the public continue to report receiving hoax phone calls,

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 16,714 Views 33 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim

FURTHER WARNINGS HAVE been issued about the rise in scam phone calls recently, as members of the public continue to report being contacted by hoax numbers.

Gardaí say they have had a number of reports of automated calls from numbers with 085 /087 prefixes claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection and An Garda Síochána in recent days.

It follows similar calls from numbers with these prefixes earlier this year.

Both gardaí and the department have reminded people that they will never ask for personal details over the phone and have urged people not to engage with anyone who purports to be from either organisation who tries to get their details.

Given the recent rise in scam calls, today we’re asking: have you received a scam call from an Irish number?


Poll Results:

Yes, this week (931)
Yes, in the past month (372)
No (157)
Yes, this year (70)
Yes, before this year (27)
I don't know (24)






Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

