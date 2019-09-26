This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 September, 2019
Poll: Should councils limit the number of election posters?

Election candidates have said that campaign posters are vital for voter reach and visibility.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:55 AM
14 minutes ago 948 Views 7 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is considering restricting the number of election posters used by candidates in future elections amid concerns around the growing proliferation of publicity material used during campaigns.

It is estimated that local election candidates in Dublin used on average between 300 and 400 posters each during the recent local election campaign.

Councillors, however, have instead proposed that limits should be placed on the number of locations within each electoral area where posters can be erected.

Many election candidates have consistently said that campaign posters are vital for voter reach and visibility during election campaigns. 

So what do you think? Should councils limit the number of election posters? 


Poll Results:

Yes (249)
No&nbsp; (12)
Don't know/Don't care (5)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

