Poll: Should councils limit the number of election posters?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is considering restricting the number of election posters used by candidates in future elections amid concerns around the growing proliferation of publicity material used during campaigns.

It is estimated that local election candidates in Dublin used on average between 300 and 400 posters each during the recent local election campaign.

Councillors, however, have instead proposed that limits should be placed on the number of locations within each electoral area where posters can be erected.

Many election candidates have consistently said that campaign posters are vital for voter reach and visibility during election campaigns.

So what do you think? Should councils limit the number of election posters?

