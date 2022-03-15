#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
Poll: Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick's Day?

It’s just two days away.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 8:40 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FOR THE FIRST time since 2019, St Patrick’s Day parades are back nationwide. 

The arrival of Covid-19 meant the last two years’ celebrations had to be put on ice but we’re ready to go this time around. 

However, with Covid-19 cases still present in the community, some people mightn’t feel comfortable attending large events, and may opt for a smaller celebration. 

From settling down to watch the festivities on TV to making St Patrick’s Day decorations with the kids, there are plenty of other ways to mark the day. 

So, today we want to know… Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?


Poll Results:

No (883)
Yes (471)
I'm not sure (128)



Hayley Halpin
