Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Poll: Would you support the formation of a national unity government?

Is such a move needed and would you support it?

By Rónán Duffy Monday 9 Mar 2020, 9:35 AM
58 minutes ago 9,728 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038267
Party leaders at a pre-election debate in January.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/Pool Rollingnews.ie
Party leaders at a pre-election debate in January.
Party leaders at a pre-election debate in January.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/Pool Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS to hold a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 today that will be chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The committee will discuss issues including the upcoming St Patrick’s parade and sick pay for workers

Fine Gael and independents remain as ministers until a new government is formed following last month’s election.  

With government formation still seemingly some way off, there have been calls for a national unity government be formed to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 

Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, RCSI’s Professor Samuel McConkey argues that a temporary Covid-19 ‘cabinet’ of national unity composed of the leaders of our largest parties should be formed.

McConkey says the unity government would “plan, lead, and implement our nation’s response”. But is such a move needed and would you support it?

Poll: Would you support the formation of a national unity government?


Poll Results:

Yes, but for a temporary period only (474)
Yes, it's a good idea (331)
No, regular government formation talks should continue (289)
Don't know (37)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

