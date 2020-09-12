Poll: Do you think 'wet' pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?

DO YOU THINK that pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?

Twice now, their reopening has been delayed because of the extent to which the novel coronavirus is spreading – leaving publicans worried and under financial strain.

The point has been raised – including by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a parliamentary party meeting – that Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not allowing its pubs to reopen.

Recently, 21 September has been suggested as the next possible date they could reopen – despite a Dublin-driven rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past week.

So, we’re asking: do you think ‘wet’ pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?

