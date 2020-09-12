This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 September 2020
Poll: Do you think 'wet' pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?

Many of the 3,000 pubs that don’t serve food have been closed since March.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 16,325 Views 29 Comments
DO YOU THINK that pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?

Twice now, their reopening has been delayed because of the extent to which the novel coronavirus is spreading – leaving publicans worried and under financial strain.

The point has been raised – including by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a parliamentary party meeting – that Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not allowing its pubs to reopen.

Recently, 21 September has been suggested as the next possible date they could reopen – despite a Dublin-driven rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past week.

So, we’re asking: do you think ‘wet’ pubs should be allowed to reopen this month?


Poll Results:

Yes, absolutely (784)
No, not yet (399)
Yes but only if the cases go down (306)
I don't think they should open until there's a vaccine (76)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

