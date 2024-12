THE PORT AT Holyhead in Wales has been damaged by Storm Daragh this month and it is unlikely that it will be given the green light to reopen before Christmas.

Thousands of cars are now set to reroute to different ports in Britain to travel home to Ireland, while huge amounts of deliveries carrying seasonal gifts may be significantly delayed.

Whether you’re waiting for a friend or relative to travel home, planning to travel via Holyhead yourself or waiting for a package from Britain, today we want to know…

Are you worried about the ongoing delays at Holyhead?