Poll: Would you attend a public appearance by Donald Trump in Ireland?

THE WHITE HOUSE has confirmed that Donald Trump will arrive in Ireland on 5 June with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set to meet the US president in Shannon.

Trump’s upcoming visit has already prompted increased security at Shannon Airport and has caused a scramble for the 600 rooms that would be needed for the arrival of the president, his entourage and press.

Trump is in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom and for events in the United Kingdom and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

So while his trip is personal, it’s the first visit by a US President since Barack Obama’s visit to Ireland in May 2011.

During Obama’s visit, thousands of people thronged the streets of Dublin to see the 44th US President speak on Dame Street.

Today we’re asking: Would you attend a public appearance by Donald Trump?

