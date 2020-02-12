Poll: Would you prefer a 'rotating Taoiseach' system?

THE IDEA OF a ‘rotating Taoiseach’ system has been floated once again recently as the make-up of the country’s government remains unclear.

This concept would involve coalition parties switching the position of Taoiseach during a government’s term.

The idea was brought up by Labour’s Dick Spring in the 1990s but mooted by Albert Reynolds and John Burton.

The Dáil votes to make someone Taoiseach, so switching them would also require Dáil approval.

So if, for example, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin entered into a coalition government together and their party leaders remained the same, the role of Taoiseach would be rotated between Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald throughout the government’s term.

So today we’re asking: Would you prefer a ‘rotating Taoiseach’ system?

