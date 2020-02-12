This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Poll: Would you prefer a 'rotating Taoiseach' system?

The idea has been brought up recently, and not for the first time.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 8:49 AM
55 minutes ago 9,470 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004115
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE IDEA OF a ‘rotating Taoiseach’ system has been floated once again recently as the make-up of the country’s government remains unclear. 

This concept would involve coalition parties switching the position of Taoiseach during a government’s term.

The idea was brought up by Labour’s Dick Spring in the 1990s but mooted by Albert Reynolds and John Burton. 

The Dáil votes to make someone Taoiseach, so switching them would also require Dáil approval. 

So if, for example, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin entered into a coalition government together and their party leaders remained the same, the role of Taoiseach would be rotated between Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald throughout the government’s term.

So today we’re asking: Would you prefer a ‘rotating Taoiseach’ system?  


Poll Results:

No (852)
Yes (229)


Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

