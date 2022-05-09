Poll: Will you be watching Eurovision this week?

Italy's Måneskin appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

THAT’S RIGHT. THE Eurovision Song Contest returns this week.

The first semi-final of the 66th edition of the contest will kick off tomorrow night in Turin, Italy.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, where Ireland’s entry Brooke Scullion will attempt to qualify for the grand final on Saturday with her song That’s Rich.

While Eurovision may not be for everyone, millions still tune in every year to watch it. Last year alone, some 183 million viewers watched Italy’s entrant Måneskin come out on top.

So today we’re asking: Will you be watching Eurovision this week?

