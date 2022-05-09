#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 May 2022
Poll: Will you be watching Eurovision this week?

Sure what’s another year?

By Jane Moore Monday 9 May 2022, 10:06 AM
7,695 Views 7 Comments
Italy's Måneskin appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THAT’S RIGHT. THE Eurovision Song Contest returns this week. 

The first semi-final of the 66th edition of the contest will kick off tomorrow night in Turin, Italy.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, where Ireland’s entry Brooke Scullion  will attempt to qualify for the grand final on Saturday with her song That’s Rich.

While Eurovision may not be for everyone, millions still tune in every year to watch it. Last year alone, some 183 million viewers watched Italy’s entrant Måneskin come out on top.

So today we’re asking: Will you be watching Eurovision this week?


Poll Results:

No - I'll be watching all kinds of everything but that (1032)
Yes - sure what's another year? (349)
I'll watch the semi-final and the final if Ireland qualify (191)
I'm not sure - I'm having trouble making my mind up (94)




About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

