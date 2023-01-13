Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023
RollingNews.ie Fine Gael TD Damien English resigned as a junior minister yesterday following revelations about a planning application.
# Your Say
Poll: Should the government parties audit all Ministers' property interests?
There has been calls for the move following the resignation of Fine Gael TD Damien English.
37 minutes ago

QUESTIONS HAVE BEEN raised about the property interests of all Ministers after Damien English became the second junior minister to resign in six months over property ownership declarations. 

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin both said English had made the right decision, but that he should not resign his Dáil seat. 

In response to the resignation, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD has called on all parties to carry out an audit of their TDs.

However, reported in the Irish Times, neither Varadkar nor Martin gave any indication that the Coalition would be seeking assurances from all Ministers that their property interests were in order when asked yesterday.such an exercise was being planned.

So today, we’re asking: Should the government parties audit all Ministers’ property interests?


Poll Results:

Yes (618)
No (86)
I'm not sure (15)



Author
Jane Moore
