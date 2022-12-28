Poll: Have you planned any trips abroad for 2023?

NEW FIGURES RELEASED by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) have shown that despite a strong rebound, the Irish tourism industry has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

ITIC has estimated that 7 million international tourists came to Ireland this year, a 73% recovery compared to the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

With travel restrictions eased since March, the speed and strength of the recovery in travel to Ireland has exceeded ITIC’s expectations and the surge in demand surpassed most industry projections.

However, ITIC estimate that a full tourism recovery to 2019 levels is not likely to be achieved until 2026.

With this in mind, we want to know if you are planning to travel abroad for a holiday next year.

Today, we’re asking: Have you planned any trips abroad for 2023?

