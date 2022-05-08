Poll: Should the Government proceed with the current National Maternity Hospital plan?

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday to defend the Government’s plan to co-locate the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) to a site on the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital.

The appearance was arranged after Cabinet delayed a final decision on the future of the NMH earlier this week amid ongoing controversy surrounding the ownership of the land.

The Religious Sisters of Charity, who owned the site, have now transferred their ownership to the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, and if the relocation plan goes ahead, the State would lease the land for 299 years.

But while the Government has stressed that all lawfully permitted procedures, including abortion and tubal ligation, will be allowed at the NMH, concerns still remain about whether the hospital will be completely free of church interference.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: Should the Government proceed with the current National Maternity Hospital plan?

