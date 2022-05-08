#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 8 May 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should the Government proceed with the current National Maternity Hospital plan?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday to defend the plan.

By Jane Moore Sunday 8 May 2022, 2:01 PM
12 minutes ago 1,194 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758031
Image: Department of Health
Image: Department of Health

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday to defend the Government’s plan to co-locate the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) to a site on the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital. 

The appearance was arranged after Cabinet delayed a final decision on the future of the NMH earlier this week amid ongoing controversy surrounding the ownership of the land.

The Religious Sisters of Charity, who owned the site, have now transferred their ownership to the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, and if the relocation plan goes ahead, the State would lease the land for 299 years.

But while the Government has stressed that all lawfully permitted procedures, including abortion and tubal ligation, will be allowed at the NMH, concerns still remain about whether the hospital will be completely free of church interference.

So today we’re asking: Should the Government proceed with the current National Maternity Hospital plan?


Poll Results:

No  (126)
Yes (102)
I'm not sure  (12)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie