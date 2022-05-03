Poll: What party would you vote for in the Northern Ireland assembly election this week?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SINN FÉIN ARE on course to become the largest party in Northern Ireland, according to a new opinion poll ahead of Thursday’s Stormont election.
The Institute of Irish Studies-University of Liverpool/Irish News poll has the party on 26.6%, with the DUP and the Alliance Party neck-and-neck in second place among voters on 18.2% each.
Meanwhile, the UUP are on 12.1%, with the SDLP on 10.5%. Other parties account for 14.4% of decided voters.
If this result were to be mirrored in the election on 5 May, Sinn Féin would become the largest party in the assembly and would likely see Michelle O’Neill become First Minister, a position the DUP has held since 2007.
So today we’re asking: What party would you vote for in the Northern Ireland assembly election this week?
