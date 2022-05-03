Poll: What party would you vote for in the Northern Ireland assembly election this week?

SINN FÉIN ARE on course to become the largest party in Northern Ireland, according to a new opinion poll ahead of Thursday’s Stormont election.

The Institute of Irish Studies-University of Liverpool/Irish News poll has the party on 26.6%, with the DUP and the Alliance Party neck-and-neck in second place among voters on 18.2% each.

Meanwhile, the UUP are on 12.1%, with the SDLP on 10.5%. Other parties account for 14.4% of decided voters.

If this result were to be mirrored in the election on 5 May, Sinn Féin would become the largest party in the assembly and would likely see Michelle O’Neill become First Minister, a position the DUP has held since 2007.

