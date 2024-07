CARLOS ALCARAZ WILL take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final this afternoon.

In a replay of last year’s final, the 21-year-old defending champion will be hoping to beat Djokovic at the championship for the second time when the match gets underway at 2pm.

Alcaraz is looking to win his fourth Grand Slam title, a victory that would make him only the second man in the Open era, alongside Roger Federer, to win four Grand Slam finals in four years of professional tennis.

However, it will be no easy feat. Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam men’s single titles, including seven Wimbledon titles. He is one win away from passing Margaret Court to become the all-time Grand Slam title leader.

