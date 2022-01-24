#Open journalism No news is bad news

Former pope confirms he attended meeting in 1980 about abusive priest despite earlier denial

He says an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he was not there.

By Press Association Monday 24 Jan 2022, 1:27 PM
51 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
RETIRED POPE BENEDICT XVI has acknowledged that he attended a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a paedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed.

He says an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he was not there.

Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict – then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger – led from 1977 to 1982, faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop.

They said his claim that he was not at the meeting lacked credibility.

Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies any wrongdoing on his part.

One case involved the transfer of a priest to Munich to undergo therapy, which was approved under Cardinal Ratzinger in 1980.

The priest was allowed to resume pastoral work, a decision that the church has said was made by a lower-ranking official without consulting the archbishop.

In 1986, the priest received a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

In a statement to Germany’s KNA Catholic news agency on Monday, Benedict’s long-time secretary Monsignor Georg Gaenswein said the retired pope wants to clarify that he was in fact at a January 1980 meeting of local church officials in which the priest’s transfer to Munich was discussed.

He said Benedict apologises for the error.

“He would like to stress that this did not happen out of any bad intent, but was the consequence of a mistake in the editorial processing of his statement,” Gaenswein said.

Gaenswein said, however, no decision on the priest resuming pastoral work was made at the meeting and that it only approved him being put up in Munich during his therapy.

He added that Benedict is still reading carefully through the report and will need some time to finish doing so.

There will be a statement from the former pope on the report that will spell out how the erroneous assertion about the meeting happened.

The statement to KNA was reported by the Vatican’s in-house Vatican News portal.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie