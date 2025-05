The dust has settled after the conclave, and Robert Francis Prevost has emerged as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Now known as Leo XIV, he becomes the 267th pope in a line stretching back nearly two millennia.

Advertisement

Let’s test your knowledge of those who’ve held the office of the Bishop of Rome…

Who is considered to be the first pope? Wikimedia Peter (c. 30– c. 64) Wikimedia Linus (c. 67– c. 76)

Wikimedia Anacletus (c. 76– c. 88) Wikimedia Clement I (c. 88– c. 97) John Paul II was the first pope to visit Ireland. Wikimedia True. First since St Patrick, yes.

False. The first pope to ride a train was… Wikimedia Pius VII (1800–1823) Wikimedia Innocent III (1198–1216)

Wikimedia Pius IX (1846–1878) Wikimedia Benedict XV (1914–1922) The first pope to be photographed was… Wikimedia Francis (2013–2025) Wikimedia Benedict XV (1914–1922)

Wikimedia Pius X (1903–1914) Wikimedia Pius IX (1846–1878) The first pope on Twitter was… Wikimedia Pius IX (1846–1878) Wikimedia Francis (2013–2025)

Wikimedia John Paul II (1978–2005) Wikimedia Benedict XVI (2005–2013) Which pope launched the Crusades? Wikimedia Gregory I (590–604) Wikimedia Urban II (1088–1099)

Wikimedia John Paul II (1978–2005) Wikimedia Pius II (1458–1464) Which pope was put on trial despite having been dead for several months? Wikimedia Sergius II (844–847) Wikimedia Leo IV (847–855)

Wikimedia Honorius I (625–638) Wikimedia Formosus (891–896) Who excommunicated Martin Luther? Wikimedia Adrian I (772–795) Wikimedia Leo X (1513–1521)

Wikimedia Paul V (1605–1621) Wikimedia Eugene IV (1431–1447) Which pope served for just 15 days? Wikimedia Boniface VI (896) Wikimedia Celestine IV (1241)

Wikimedia Urban VII (1590) Wikimedia John Paul I (1978) He didn’t quite ‘explode’ as some suggest he did, but which pope had a botched embalming? Wikimedia Pius XII (1939–1958) Wikimedia Pius I (c. 140–155)

Wikimedia Stephen II (752) Wikimedia Sylvester II (999–1003) Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! You are Mother Theresa Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are Daniel O'Connell Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are Martin Luther Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are Pontius Pilate Share your result: Share