POPE FRANCIS IS being remembered by millions of people around the world today as his funeral takes place in the Vatican.

The funeral Mass is beginning now in St Peter’s Square with hundreds of thousands of mourners in attendance, including dozens of world leaders.

After the mass, there will be a procession to carry his coffin to to his tomb.

Popes tend to be buried in a grotto under St Peter’s Basilica but Francis requested that his final resting place be in a nearby basilica called Santa Maria Maggiore, which is located in Rome.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is attending the funeral Mass, has offered his sympathies and condolences to Francis’s “family and friends, to the College of Cardinals and to all those who mourn him, a much loved person and respected leader”.

The pallbearers have now rested Francis’s coffin at the centre of the Mass in St Peter’s Square. Pope Francis’s coffin is now being carried in a slow procession through the basilica to where it will sit in St Peter’s Square for the funeral. At home in Ireland, Bishop Fintan Monahan, the Bishop of Killaloe, has shared the text of a homily he has delivered paying tribute to Pope Francis. The bishop recounted a story from his first meeting with Francis nearly a decade ago. “When I first met Francis in September of 2016, at what is termed the ‘Baby Bishop’s Course’ in Rome, I was somewhat taken aback when he asked me to pray for him,” Bishop Monahan said. “I told him I would, and asked him would he kindly do the same for me also. He nodded in agreement. “I’m not sure with his broken English if he had a clue what I said, but for my part I certainly kept the agreement in offering a decade of the rosary every night for his intentions. I don’t know if Francis kept his side of the deal, but if you’re tuned in from above Pope Francis, an occasional hail Mary or two would be appreciated!” The bishop described Francis as a “disrupter, stirrer, radical and reformer” who “brought us back to the message of Jesus with new and fresh eyes”. “Ironically he was also a conservative, in the best sense of the word, intent on preserving the distilled essence of the Christian message.” World leaders have been sat in alphabetical order by their country, except for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentinian President Javier Milei, who have specially designated seats. Francis, the first pope from Latin America, was born in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires. Trump has now also arrived to the funeral in his motorcade. Former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr Jill Biden have arrived for the funeral. Biden was the US’s second-ever Catholic president. The first was John F. Kennedy in the 1960s. Alamy Alamy A group of people from marginalised communities will be the last to pay tribute to Francis today as his coffin is brought up the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica. Francis was known for being a pope to care for the most vulnerable members of society. A group of poor and needy people will give him his final send off.

The group will include poor people, homeless, prisoners, migrants and transgender individuals, who will pay their last tribute and express their gratitude to Francis. pic.twitter.com/Y0hnUIGz61 — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) April 26, 2025 In his requests for his funeral, Francis sought to tone down some of the grandeur seen at previous papal funerals. His coffin is relatively simple and was kept low, rather than raised up, while he was lying in state, and his tomb will be marked with just one word: Franciscus (the Latin for Francis). US President Donald Trump is also due to attend. Air Force One touched down at Leonardo da Vinci International airport in Fiumicino last night carrying the American president and First Lady Melania Trump. Donald and Melania Trump disembarking Air Force One yesterday evening Alamy Alamy AFP is reporting that a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today is potentially on the cards. A senior official told AFP on condition of anonymity that “the two presidents could meet”. Zelenskyy has been due to attend the funeral, though there has been some speculation over whether he might give it a miss after cutting short a trip to South Africa to return to Ukraine in the wake of significant Russian missile strikes targeting Kyiv and other cities. If Trump and Zelenskyy do meet today, it would be their first time to come together since their tumultuous press conference at the White House in February. Diarmuid has a prime view of the proceedings from the press area to the side of St Peter’s Square. The rosary started a few minutes ago and the square is now starting to fill up as invited world leaders and senior religious figures take their seats. Rosary has started for Pope Francis as we prepare for his funeral @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/ogNJFxd5Mf — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) April 26, 2025 Irish politicians attending the funeral Dozens of world leaders are attending the funeral this morning. Among them will be President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris. “It is an honour to represent the Government and people of Ireland at the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, and to reflect on and appreciate the remarkable achievements of his life,” the Taoiseach said ahead of the funeral. “He had a deep commitment to service. He was a man of great humility who lived his life with an unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity, providing an example to all.” Martin described Francis as a “voice for the marginalised, the poor, and the migrants”. “He truly lived the Gospel in his actions and in the example he set. Pope Francis showed leadership in the church. He pursued his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and does not shy away from the challenges the world faces.” He offered his sympathies and condolences to Francis’s “family and friends, to the College of Cardinals and to all those who mourn him, a much loved person and respected leader”. My colleague Diarmuid Pepper took a flight to Rome to bring us all the news surrounding the funeral from the ground. He’s been up since the early hours and is watching from the colonnade of St Peter’s Basilica, where accredited media have been escorted to. Cardinals will be closest, foreign dignitaries on the far end @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/kQ0zT4HgGM — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) April 26, 2025 Journalists from around the world rushed to travel to the Vatican over the last few days to report on Francis’s funeral. Journalists on the terrace of Bernini's colonnade Alamy Alamy Photographers capturing St Peter's Square from above Alamy Alamy Good morning. Lauren Boland with you here. Since before the sun rose on Rome this morning, Vatican City has been filling up with thousands of mourners ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis. After several days of lying in state, Francis’s coffin was sealed in a private ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica yesterday evening. His funeral is due to begin at 10am local time (9am Irish time). It will be followed by a procession at 10.45am to carry his coffin to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica for 12pm. St Peter's Square is filled with thousands of people waiting for the funeral this morning Alamy Alamy

