Pope Francis admitted to hospital after complaining of 'breathing difficulties'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
POPE FRANCIS HAS been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and will require “a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment”, the Vatican has said.
The 86-year-old was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for checks earlier today after complaining of breathing difficulties, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The Holy See press office announced that the Pope had spent the afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for “several previously-scheduled checkups,” earlier today.
“The Pope held his usual weekly general audience this morning, greeting the crowds of pilgrims who were visiting Rome,” it stated a few hours ago.
© Agence France-Presse
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site