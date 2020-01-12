This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’ll give you a kiss, but you must stay calm. Don’t bite!': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Adam Daly Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 6:30 PM
44 minutes ago 2,229 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4961166

vatican-pope-nun Pope Francis negotiated with the nun, wearing a blue head scarf in the crowd at the start of his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Source: AP/PA Images

I’ll give you a kiss, but you must stay calm. Don’t bite!

Pope Francis gingerly agreed to a nun’s request for a kiss on the cheek this week but said he would only approach her if she did not bite after video of him slapping away the hand of an overly enthusiastic pilgrim went viral and sparked a papal apology.

fine-gael-party-meeting Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It could be the love of the people and hopefully a Valentine’s massacre for our opponents. 

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked if a 14 February election might be on the cards, he referenced the possibility of a Valentine’s Day massacre for opposition parties. 

resident-critical-of-direct-provision-accommodation Source: Niall Carson/PA

Being in jail is better than being here in Direct Provision. With jail, you know how long you are being sent away for but here – you have no idea.

Lesley Mkoko, an asylum seeker in Direct Provision, has highlighted how difficult it can be to undertake third-level education while living in unsuitable accommodation.

marian-finucane-funeral Source: Niall Carson/PA

She was such an icon of Irish broadcasting and will always be remembered for her outstanding journalistic abilities, her keen intellect, warmth, wit, thoughtfulness, compassion and kindness.

Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, who is a cousin of Marian Finucane, led tributes to the broadcaster at her funeral in Kill, Co Kildare this week.

irish-government-cabinet-meeting Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There were those in the RIC who committed atrocities. The horrific record of the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries is well known. But there were thousands of other officers who behaved with dignity and honour in serving their communities. And we should not seek to airbrush these people from our history.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan quoted after the government cancelled its proposed commemoration for those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police prior to Irish independence. 

lisa-smith-court-case Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I was at police (garda) interviews where all the evidence was presented and it was our opinion that it didn’t reach that threshold. I would ask that they (DPP) actively review the evidence against the defendant and that the charges are discontinued in the interim.

The solicitor of alleged so-called Islamic State-member Lisa Smith asked for the terrorism charge against her to be dropped at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this week. 

new-slaintecare-contract-for-consultants Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This government is like a car going down hill with four bald tyres, they’re nearly out of petrol, and they’ve no brakes.

Independent TDs Michael Collins, Mattie McGrath and Michael Healy Rae suggested they would put forward the motion of no confidence against Health Minister Simon Harris over his record on health.

larry-gogan-disk-jockeys Source: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!

Larry cared about his listeners. What other DJs would make catchphrases of, he would rather not make fun of people and said “ah they didn’t really suit you” or “they were a bit hard today”. He went out of his way to engage with the public.

Ian Dempsey paid tribute to his “radio hero” and friend Larry Gogan who passed away age the age of 85. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie