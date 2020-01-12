'I’ll give you a kiss, but you must stay calm. Don’t bite!': The week in quotes

Pope Francis negotiated with the nun, wearing a blue head scarf in the crowd at the start of his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Source: AP/PA Images

I’ll give you a kiss, but you must stay calm. Don’t bite!

Pope Francis gingerly agreed to a nun’s request for a kiss on the cheek this week but said he would only approach her if she did not bite after video of him slapping away the hand of an overly enthusiastic pilgrim went viral and sparked a papal apology.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It could be the love of the people and hopefully a Valentine’s massacre for our opponents.

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked if a 14 February election might be on the cards, he referenced the possibility of a Valentine’s Day massacre for opposition parties.

Source: Niall Carson/PA

Being in jail is better than being here in Direct Provision. With jail, you know how long you are being sent away for but here – you have no idea.

Lesley Mkoko, an asylum seeker in Direct Provision, has highlighted how difficult it can be to undertake third-level education while living in unsuitable accommodation.

Source: Niall Carson/PA

She was such an icon of Irish broadcasting and will always be remembered for her outstanding journalistic abilities, her keen intellect, warmth, wit, thoughtfulness, compassion and kindness.

Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, who is a cousin of Marian Finucane, led tributes to the broadcaster at her funeral in Kill, Co Kildare this week.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There were those in the RIC who committed atrocities. The horrific record of the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries is well known. But there were thousands of other officers who behaved with dignity and honour in serving their communities. And we should not seek to airbrush these people from our history.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan quoted after the government cancelled its proposed commemoration for those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police prior to Irish independence.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I was at police (garda) interviews where all the evidence was presented and it was our opinion that it didn’t reach that threshold. I would ask that they (DPP) actively review the evidence against the defendant and that the charges are discontinued in the interim.

The solicitor of alleged so-called Islamic State-member Lisa Smith asked for the terrorism charge against her to be dropped at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this week.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This government is like a car going down hill with four bald tyres, they’re nearly out of petrol, and they’ve no brakes.

Independent TDs Michael Collins, Mattie McGrath and Michael Healy Rae suggested they would put forward the motion of no confidence against Health Minister Simon Harris over his record on health.

Source: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!

Larry cared about his listeners. What other DJs would make catchphrases of, he would rather not make fun of people and said “ah they didn’t really suit you” or “they were a bit hard today”. He went out of his way to engage with the public.

Ian Dempsey paid tribute to his “radio hero” and friend Larry Gogan who passed away age the age of 85.