THE DEATH OF Pope Francis has been confirmed.

The head of the Catholic Church died aged 88, almost two months after first being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

He had spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on 23 March, and had faced two “critical episodes” while hospitalised which put his life in imminent danger.

Francis was pronounced dead at 7.35am this morning in the Vatican.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell is the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, meaning he is responsible for officially confirming the pope’s death and announcing it to the world.

Cardinal Farrell said: “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is grieving for Pope Francis who ‘prayed for peace in Ukraine’. In Francis’s final public remarks, he wrote: “May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace, and encourage all parties involved to pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.” The Order of the Knights of St Columbanus has said Francis’s “legacy will be marked by his unwavering commitment to social justice, environmental stewardship, interfaith dialogue, and a Church rooted in compassion”. Brother John Murphy, Supreme Knight of the Order, said “Pope Francis brought the light of Christ into some of the darkest corners of human suffering. “His voice was one of moral clarity in uncertain times, and his example of humility, mercy and joy challenged us all to deepen our faith and widen our hearts.” And here is the video of Pope Francis’s final public appearance in St Peter’s Square following Easter Sunday Mass. The Journal / YouTube A group called LGBT+ Catholics has said it particularly remembers Pope Francis’s remarks that he made while returning from Brazil in July 2013: “If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”. “The humility, compassion and respect shown in this statement did not, of course, change Catholic teaching on the subject, but marked an important change in tone from that of his predecessors,” said LGBT+ Catholics in a statement this morning. “We also drew great encouragement from His Holiness’s warm welcome to us during several Audiences with him at the Vatican, as well as from, for example, his ongoing relationship with the trans community in Rome.” The Eiffel Tower’s landmark illuminations will be switched off tonight in memory of Pope Francis, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said. City hall is planning to name a site in the French capital after Francis who, she said, had placed “ecology at the centre of spiritual concerns” and had argued in favour of “welcoming refugees”. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, born in Dublin in 1947, is one of the most prominent figures in the Catholic Church. He serves as the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, a position he has held since 2019. This role requires him to establish and announce the pope’s death, conduct normal business after the death of the Pope, and conduct the burial and the preparation for the conclave. Cardinal Kevin Farrell Vatican Media Vatican Media In 2020, the pope appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as president of the Commission for Confidential Matters and in 2023 Francis appointed Farrell as President of the Vatican City State Supreme Court. And here is the video of the moment Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news of Pope Francis’s death to the world. Farrell will now oversee the Church until a new pope is elected. The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 and issued this statement just before 10am UK time.



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/cih6I8E3Tj — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 21, 2025 <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 and issued this statement just before 10am UK time. <br><br>Live updates: <a href=”https://t.co/sdHGfcrvAu”>https://t.co/sdHGfcrvAu</a><br><br> Trócaire has said it is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. “Pope Francis recognised the innate dignity of each person and called out injustices against the most vulnerable people in our world. “His was a voice of hope and justice at a time when many world leaders focused on narrow self-interest above the common good.” Trócaire said that Francis’s “contribution to the environmental movement has been immense”. “In writing Laudato Si’ in 2015, he urged the entire world to come together in urgent dialogue and action for the protection of our common home and ignited a movement for care of the earth across the global Church. “The world needs more leaders like Pope Francis as we continue to stand up against the many injustices taking place around the globe.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Francis as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion”. “He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect,” the president said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed Francis’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable”. Pope Francis receives Spanish president Pedro Sanchez at the Vatican on 11 October, 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo “I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” the Socialist leader wrote on X. Pope Francis “inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Pope Francis receives Ursula von der Leyen at the Vatican on 22 May 2021 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo “My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss,” she wrote on X, adding she hopes his “legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.” Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that a “great man has left us”. “He asked the world for the courage to change course, to follow a path that ‘does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, safeguards’. “We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good, and build a more just and equitable society.” Pope Francis with Giorgia Meloni, at the G7 Italy, near Borgo Egnazia, on 14 June, 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the “poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed”. “Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity” said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his “expression of pain and shame” about historic child abuses during his 2018 visit to Ireland. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the death of Pope Francis, saying that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering. “Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement. Pope Francis receives Mr. Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India at the Vatican on 30 Oct., 2021 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.” French President Emmanuel Macron said Francis had always been “on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile” and fought for “more justice”. Speaking during a trip to the Pacific region, Macron expressed his “most sincere condolences to Catholics the world over” after the death of Francis who, he said, had stood for a “brotherly humankind”. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Iran has also offered condolences to Pope Francis. The Muslim-majority country maintains close ties with the Vatican. “My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Responding to Francis’s passing, former President Mary McAleese said: “Strangely enough, I’m not shocked. “Yesterday, as I watched him, I said to my husband, I think he looks like a man who might die today. “I was more shocked that those who were looking after him hadn’t just put him to bed and said to him, ‘I think you need to rest’. He looked to me like a man who was about to spend his last breath.” McAleese said Francis was “very much beloved by people” and had “great love for the poor and for the migrant”. “Only a couple of days ago, he was literally dying on his feet and he was in the prison. “He couldn’t wash the prisoners’ feet, as he has done every year since he was elected, but he was there, nonetheless. His love the poor was absolutely just one of the most extraordinary characteristics of this man.” Archbishop Eamon Martin has said Pope Francis was “aware of the fact that the Irish church had had its difficulties, and that the answer to many of the Irish church’s problems were to become a less harsh, more merciful church, and a church in which people would be listened to. And he spent a huge amount of time listening.” He described how Francis did mention that he would, in certain circumstances, possibly resign, but that he felt this was a task given to him until the end of his life. “He was very determined. You might even say stubborn, but because of that, he was a free man,” said Archbishop Martin. Martin also spoke of Francis’s interest in Ireland and how he stayed in Dublin in Milltown Park as a young Jesuit. “He came to learn English. They say that the only records they could find in Milltown Park was that he asked for 10 shillings in those days to buy a book to learn English, and then he didn’t repay it,” said Martin. Martin said that wasn’t his style at all and that anywhere he went he insisted on paying his way. For example, he paid for pizza for the doctors and nurses who cared for him during his recent hospitalisation. Pope Francis opted not to meet with US Vice president JD Vance for an official meeting on Saturday, instead sending Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation,” said the Vatican, “especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.” Francis had publicly rebuked Vance for his administration’s treatment of migrants and refugees before his hospitalisation in February. However, Francis met with Vance for a few minutes yesterday. Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and delegation during an audience at Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City yesterday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo This morning, Vance said: “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. “But I’ll always remember him for the homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.” President Higgins noted Francis’s 2016 encyclical Laudato Si’, in which Francis “called upon us all to face the urgent challenge of protecting our common home, to accept the challenge of bringing the whole human family together in cooperative search of a sustainable and integral form of living”. Higgins met with Francis five times over the course of his Papacy and hosted him at Áras an Uachtaráin during the World Meeting of Families in 2018 in Ireland. “During his visit to Ireland, Pope Francis spoke of the scandal of child abuse, including in the Church, and its consequences for victims and families,” said Higgins. “On such matters, and on others such as attitudes towards women and those of the LGBTQ+ community within the Church, Pope Francis sought to play a positive role. “I recall at the end of our meetings he would say as to his work on such issues, ‘it is very difficult’, as he asked for and offered prayers. It is important that the steps he took are built upon as they constitute a source of hope in the years to come.” Pope Francis receives in private audience President Michael D. Higgins at the Vatican in 2023 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo In paying tribute to Pope Francis’ legacy, may we all reflect on the ethical approach that is necessary to tackle the many vital issues, including the serious danger of what he termed ‘the globalisation of indifference’, to which he drew the attention of office holders and their publics.” Tánaiste Simon Harris has been among those paying tribute to Pope Francis. He described Francis as a “remarkable figure who embodied compassion, humility, and service”. Harris said that Francis’s “commitment to justice, peace, and human dignity touched millions”. “Through his advocacy for the poor, his calls for interfaith dialogue, and his focus on environmental issues, he was a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless. “He urged us to care for the Earth as a moral responsibility, integral to the Christian faith.” Harris added that Francis “worked to make the Catholic Church more inclusive, promoting reconciliation, unity, and compassion over division”. “His 2018 visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families was particularly significant, inspiring hope and renewal within the Church,” said Harris. “His emphasis on mercy, healing, and reconciliation continues to resonate in our efforts towards addressing the challenges of the past and building a more inclusive future.” Harris added that Francis “bore his illness with great dignity and courage” and said many people in Ireland and across the world will continue to “find strength in his message of hope, mercy, and compassion”.

