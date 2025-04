ON THAT FATEFUL day in 2013, when Jorge Mario Bergoglio walked out on the balcony as the newly elected Pope, I knew almost nothing about him, but the fact that he was from South America gave me hope of a change after the long years of authoritarianism coming from the throne of Peter.

My enquiries with Jesuit friends produced mixed reviews. But we quickly saw indications of somebody different. He dressed more simply, he stayed in the guesthouse rather than taking up residence in the Papal quarters. It was the beginning of a period of considerable change. I loved it.

Francis was not perfect. He tended to speak off the cuff, and often contradicted himself. But he had a vision of where he wanted to lead the Church, and that vision gradually began to develop both in his writings and his actions.

His press conferences on the plane as he returned from his various journeys were often dramatic. None more so than when a journalist asked him about the relationship between LGBTQ+ people, and he replied ‘Who am I to judge’. This was such a contrast to his predecessor, who described such relationships as ‘intrinsically evil’. Clearly, we were in a new era in the Church.

A pope to remember

Four things will stand out for me in my memory of this great man. First, when he called for people to ‘speak freely and without fear’. We had lived through many years when speaking freely was dangerous and contained significant fear.

The effect of this change was that under Francis the Church became a place of discussion, debate, study and freedom of expression. The benefits of that, I believe, have been enormous, though I am aware that others were disturbed by this new atmosphere, which they interpreted as a threat to ancient doctrines which were seen to be unchangeable.

Secondly, his idea of the Church as a ‘field hospital’ where everyone was welcome. In previous years the impression was of a Church for the faithful few, and the message went out to certain sections of people that they weren’t welcome, for example, people in second relationships.

Francis made it clear that he welcomed everyone.

Thirdly, his stance on the environment and climate change. Laudato Si — the papal encyclical he released in 2015 which focused heavily on the environment — was a groundbreaking document. He became, and continued to be, the strongest and clearest voice for making the changes necessary for the future of the planet. His legacy in this area will remain as the destruction of so many aspects of life on Earth continues and accelerates.

Fourthly, his love for the poor and especially the migrants. In that, maybe more than in any other aspect of his leadership, he showed how seriously he had taken the Gospel message. It testified to his conviction that all are equal in God’s eyes.

Finally, there was his attempt to make Synodality central to church life. This was the most radical, but also the most difficult, of all that he tried to do. The aim here was to radically change the way the Church operated and was governed. He particularly railed against what he called ‘clericalism’, by which he meant the control exercised by the ordained over the laity.

He envisioned a structure where all the believers were equal, each having a voice in the way the Church operated. In this, he was looking for major change, and it remains to be seen if the seeds sown have taken strong enough roots for its survival following his departure.

Francis’ legacy

His successor will be watched very closely. People have called Francis divisive. Certainly, he had many opponents, even enemies, within the Church, some from the highest level, cardinals and bishops.

Some of these men had positions of power and prestige within the church structure, positions that implied that they knew what was best for the person in the pew. Frances’ vision of equality, his vision of a community of believers, did not suit them. Sadly, there is a perception that they are relieved that he is gone.

He had weaknesses. Maybe most of all his attitude to women. This may have been a product of the macho culture that formed him. His misfortune was that he was pope at a time when the inequality of women was a major issue in the Church. He came across to many women as patronising, and he remained vehemently opposed to giving them access to any form of ministerial function. Often the arguments he used to justify this position were embarrassing.

But nobody is perfect and in summary, I would say that Francis was a great gift to the Church at a time when we were desperate for good leadership and a new vision. To use a biblical image he led us out of the wilderness and illustrated in his own person the incomparable love of Jesus Christ for all humanity.

I loved that man and that Pope. I will miss him.

Fr Tony Flannery is a Redemptorist priest who was forbidden to practice by his superiors in Rome in 2012 for speaking up on many issues. This continues to this day. More at TonyFlannery.com.