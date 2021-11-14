Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Portlaoise assault that put man in hospital

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on a man in the centre of Portlaoise in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured during the incident Main Street, Portlaoise.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise and later transferred to St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone that was near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.