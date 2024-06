The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Portugal 2

Czechia 1

FRANCISCO CONCEICAO WAS Portugal’s super sub as his 92nd-minute strike ensured their European Championship challenge got off to a winning start against Czechia.

After a scoreless opening hour, Lukas Provod curled Czechia into the lead in the 62nd minute but Portugal were level again just seven minutes later when Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pushed the ball onto Robin Hranac who turned it into his own net.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez sent on Conceicao as one of three injury-time substitutes and the manager’s faith was rewarded with a late, late winner.

