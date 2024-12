GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the alleged theft of a volume of material from An Post, involving a member of staff in the Dublin 12 area, it has said.

It comes following the announcement earlier today that An Post had located letters and small packages that had gone undelivered from a route in Crumlin – with many residents in Dublin 12 having said that they had not received mail from the postal service for up to eight weeks.

“An Garda Síochána is liaising with the affected service provider on the matter,” a spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In a statement issued today, An Post said that they had discovered the missing post following an investigation undertaken in conjunction with the gardaí.

“An Post sincerely apologises to the affected customers for this upset and inconvenience, and we are working to have this mail delivered as quickly as possible. A special phone line has also been provided for the impacted customers,” a spokesperson said.

Speaking to The Journal yesterday, one resident said her house hadn’t seen any delivery service since late October, with the exception of polling cards. In D12, it appears to have impacted Stannaway Road and the roads off it, she said.

“I’ve even been in contact with the gardaí, our newly elected TDs, our local councillors and the regulator, ComReg,” she noted.

“My neighbours and I have sent test post which has not arrived.

“We are missing confidential, time critical post and incurring money and time costs as a result. From talking to neighbours we are missing paychecks, medical appointments, tax discs, legal documents, passports, credit cards, work correspondence, Christmas gifts etc. We have requested items be reissued multiple times.”

Newly elected TD for the area, Catherine Ardagh, told The Journal yesterday that many people have gotten in touch with her regarding the issue.

On Monday, Ardagh posted a video to X where she noted that the issue was ongoing and she had been in touch with the postal service. In the video, she told viewers not to hesitate to reach out if they were also affected.

Many of you in Dublin 12 have raised concerns about delays with post delivery. I’m reaching out to An Post to get answers and will keep you updated. If you’re affected, feel free to contact me. @Postvox pic.twitter.com/Sl43vzV7eM — Catherine Ardagh TD (@cardagh) December 9, 2024

Since then, she said, more than a dozen people each day have been in touch informing her of their own problems receiving post.