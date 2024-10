A POST-MORTEM ON the body of a 27-year-old man discovered in a quarry in Wexford has now been completed, gardaí have said.

The body of the man, who had been reported missing on 15 October, was discovered yesterday at Shelmalier Commons, Co.Wexford . A man in his 40s and a woman in his 30s were arrested yesterday and remain in garda custody.

A post-mortem was completed by State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis. The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

