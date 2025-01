A POSTMORTEM EXAMINATION is due to be carried out today at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on 31 year old Paula Canty who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a flat in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

The alarm was raised at about 10.30am yesterday by a person in the flat. The emergency services subsequently attended at the rented accommodation in Bridewell Lane in Mallow.

Ms Canty, who was due to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a native of Kinsale who moved to Mallow within the past year.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster attended at the scene to carry out a preliminary examination yesterday. The post-mortem examination at CUH today will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Mallow Garda Station. A family liaison officer has also been assigned to provide assistance to the family of the deceased. The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend the scene.

Meanwhile, gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them. Members of the public who have camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from the vicinity of Bridewell Lane between 9pm on Thursday and 10am yesterday. They have already started to harvest CCTV foootage from the area in a bid to determine who went in and out of the property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Ken O’Flynn said that he was saddened to hear of the passing of the 31 year old.

“In a small town like Mallow, we are all interconnected, and when something happens to one of us, it affects us all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of this lady, as well as all those who knew and loved her. I urge everyone to come together during this difficult time, supporting each other as we process this heartbreaking news.”