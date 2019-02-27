This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Poll: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?

Researchers say pregnant women who hide their smoking habit don’t get the level of monitoring they require.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 9:18 AM
54 minutes ago 6,241 Views 29 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

NEW IRISH RESEARCH suggests that pregnant women should be breath-tested during antenatal visits to check whether they are smoking.

The study found that women who smoke during pregnancy have serious dietary inadequacies and end up developing more problems than non-smokers.

Data from 10% of the participants indicated that they were smokers despite listing themselves as non-smokers.

The researchers say these “non-disclosers” tended to be better educated than those who admitted to smoking, The Irish Times reports.

Hiding their smoking habit means the women do not get the level of monitoring they require during pregnancy.

The paper’s authors, from UCD and the Coombe, say their research supports the use of breath tests to check whether women are smoking during pregnancy.

So today we’re asking: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?


About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

