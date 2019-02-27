Poll: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?

NEW IRISH RESEARCH suggests that pregnant women should be breath-tested during antenatal visits to check whether they are smoking.

The study found that women who smoke during pregnancy have serious dietary inadequacies and end up developing more problems than non-smokers.

Data from 10% of the participants indicated that they were smokers despite listing themselves as non-smokers.

The researchers say these “non-disclosers” tended to be better educated than those who admitted to smoking, The Irish Times reports.

Hiding their smoking habit means the women do not get the level of monitoring they require during pregnancy.

The paper’s authors, from UCD and the Coombe, say their research supports the use of breath tests to check whether women are smoking during pregnancy.

So today we’re asking: Should hospitals breath-test pregnant women to check if they smoke?

