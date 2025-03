A NUMBER OF prepay customers of Three were this morning affected by issues with their accounts, as their available credit disappeared.

A large number of people reported that their credit balance had fallen to zero, leaving them without mobile data or the ability to make calls and send texts.

The affected cohort were left with no allowances or benefits showing on their phones.

This morning, Three said that its technicians were working on resolving the issue.

In the afternoon, the company stated on X:

“We can confirm the issue for our prepay customers this morning has been resolved, thank you for your patience.

“We’d like to reassure you that no customers will have loss of credit as a result of this issue. If any customers are still experiencing connection problems, please power off and on your device to reboot.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Despite this, some customers have reported that they are still having issues with their service and have not yet had their previous credit balance restored. Three assured customers that the issue is being worked on and credit balances will reappear “in the coming hours”.