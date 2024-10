PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS has said it is “outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened” peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Israel has expanded its bombardment in Lebanon, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with 12 air strikes today, as well as striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in northern Lebanon for the first time.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has an allocation of around 10,500 soldiers from 50 nations.

Ireland provides close to 350 troops as part of this peacekeeping operation.

UNIFIL today said that on 30 September, the “IDF notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon”.

“They also requested we relocate from some of our positions,” UNIFIL said.

However, UNIFIL said “peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly”.

“We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary,” it added.

A UNIFIL spokesperson also said that it “continues to urge Lebanon and Israel to recommit to Security Council Resolution 1701 – in actions, not just word – as the only viable solution to bring back stability in the region”.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, stipulated that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

In a statement today, President Higgins said the IDF has “sought to have them (UNIFIL) evacuate the villages they are defending”.

“Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire UNIFIL operating under UN mandates walk away,” said President Higgins.

He added: “This is not only an insult to the most important global institution to which 193 members are committed, but it is also an insult to the soldiers and their families who have taken risks so we might all live in peace and protect the most vulnerable.

“I am sure that the courage being displayed by our contingent and their colleagues has the thoughts and prayers of all those who value peace, at home and abroad.”

President Higgins also remarked that as “Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, I am thinking of what an anxious time it is for them”.

“Members of the Defence Forces are risking their lives, and their families are making this sacrifice, on behalf of defenceless civilians in southern Lebanese villages.

“We all daily think of them and the importance of their safety and provisions,” said President Higgins.

In a statement, the Irish Defence Forces said it has no comment to make in relation to operational matters in Lebanon.

The Defence Forces yesterday said it remains in regular contact with our leadership on the ground.

“The safety and security of our personnel stationed in the region remains of paramount concern to the General Staff, and we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the families and friends of our personnel for their steadfast support throughout this deployment,” said the Defence Forces.

‘Month full of sorrow’

President Higgins also remarked that “the month of October is and will always be a month full of sorrow for so many families”.

Monday will mark the anniversary of the 7 October attacks by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians.

“It will include those innocent people, so many of them young people, horrifically killed while attending the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival in Israel on 7 October,” said President Higgins.

He condemned “the outrageous murder and assault of so many others by Hamas, and the taking of hostages, the anxiety for the safety of so many of whom is permanently in the hearts of their families”.

President Higgins added: “We should not have come to such events, or the horrific events that followed of collective punishment, vengeance and destruction of the means of habitation, or, for example the education and health of children.

“It is so important that we not make further additions to the loss and mutilation of life which occurred last October and which followed in the months since.”

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive following the 7 October attack has killed at least 41,825 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the territory’s health ministry and described as reliable by the UN.