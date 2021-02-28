#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 28 February 2021
President leads tributes to 'giant of broadcasting' Mike Burns

Mr Burns spent the majority of his career at RTÉ becoming head of news and later London Editor.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 11:08 AM
PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has lead tributes to former RTÉ journalist Mike Burns who has died aged 84. 

Paying tribute, President Higgins said Mr Burns’ death “will have been received with sadness not only by his colleagues but by his many friends in Ireland and abroad.

“The tributes by so many of his colleagues to his geniality and the ease with which he engaged both with people and with complex issues is an appropriate one, and one that is shared by all those who knew him.

“In so many ways, as a journalist Mike Burns was in touch with all aspects of the Irish diaspora. This was demonstrated by his coverage of the Kennedy funerals and later in his work in London where he showed a deep respect for people of different views.

“Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his family, and to his friends and all his former colleagues.”

Mr Burns spent the majority of his career at RTÉ becoming head of news and later London Editor. 

In 2004, he received an MBE for services to UK-Irish relations.

Paying tribute yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Mr Burns “a giant of broadcasting”.

“His analysis of The Troubles and work on UK-Irish relations made a real difference that will endure,” said Martin.

Cónal Thomas




