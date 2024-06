TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said it is “utterly unacceptable” that a Pride disco for young people in Wicklow has been postponed after the organisers received threats and experienced harassment.

It was reported yesterday that the disco, organised for this weekend in Newtownmountkennedy’s community centre, has now been postponed until further notice.

One incident saw an individual going to the home of one of the group’s committee members to “put a note in the letterbox with the words paedophile and groomer all over it”.

A statement posted by Wicklow Pride on social media said that it had to put the “safety and mental well-being” of young people in the area first. It also further criticised the “hostile conditions” facing organisers.

When asked about the situation today, Taoiseach Simon Harris – who is also a TD for Wicklow – said he was concerned and saddened to hear about it.

“It’s not the Wicklow or the community that I know and I’ve lived in all my life. Pride has been such a great moment of both celebration, of inclusion and diversity in Ireland, but also a moment of protest and challenge that we must do more, we must do better and that our journey isn’t finished,” he said.

He added that the situation was “highly regrettable”, particularly how individual organisers were “intimidated” and “targeted”.

Chairperson of Wicklow Pride Patrick Bracken called on the community to join members on a march through Wicklow for its second ever pride parade on Saturday 6 July.

“We’re going to show up, we’re going to march, we’ve going to have a great day and not let anybody stop us,” Bracken said. “To the young people of Wicklow who are members of the queer community: we’ve got you, we’ve got your back.”

Contains reporting from Eoghan Dalton