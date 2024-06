A PRIDE GROUP in Co Wicklow has spoken out about the repeated harassment faced by its members in recent weeks, which it says has forced it to postpone a disco for young LGBT+ people this weekend.

One incident saw an individual going to the home of one of the group’s committee members to “put a note in the letterbox with the words paedophile and groomer all over it”.

Chairperson of Wicklow Pride Patrick Bracken recounted the allegations in a video posted on the Wicklow Pride Facebook page last night.

Bracken said they have been targeted by a “small minority of people within Newtownmountkennedy”, which has a been the site of intense protests against migrant accommodation in recent months.

The disco was due to take place this Saturday at the town’s community centre and has now been postponed until further notice.

A statement posted by Wicklow Pride on social media said that it had to put the “safety and mental well-being” of young people in the area first. It also further criticised the “hostile conditions” facing organisers.

In last night’s video, Bracken called on the community to join members on a march through Wicklow for its second ever pride parade on Saturday 6 July.

“We’re going to show up, we’re going to march, we’ve going to have a great day and not let anybody stop us,” Bracken said. “To the young people of Wicklow who are members of the queer community: we’ve got you, we’ve got your back.”

Businesses in Newtownmountkennedy have also been encouraged to display the rainbow colours of the Pride flag for July 6.

Pride is typically marked in June across the world and is inspired by the Stonewall riots in New York which began in June 1969.

Bracken said the “threats” facing the community in Wicklow is why the Pride festival is needed

“By the actions of a small minority of people within Newtownmountkennedy, there are people hiding again or feeling they can’t be themselves within the community of Newtownmountkennedy,” he said.

Describing the situation as “absolutely appalling”, he said that protesters needed to accept that “people’s equality and gender identity has nothing” to do with them.

