Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Prince Andrew ‘completely shut door’ on cooperating with Epstein probe, US lawyer claims

The prince had said in November that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

By Press Association Monday 9 Mar 2020, 10:10 PM
26 minutes ago 4,357 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5039312
Image: Richard Wainwright
Image: Richard Wainwright

THE DUKE OF York has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with investigators over the probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US lawyer has claimed.

Prince Andrew stepped away from royal duties following his Newsnight interview in November about his relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

In a statement released four days later, the duke said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

But Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein inquiry, told reporters today: “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options.”

Berman told a news conference in January the duke had “provided zero cooperation”, claiming his lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the probe.

But a few days later, Andrew was reported to be “angry and bewildered” at the claims by the US authorities, with The Telegraph quoting a source as saying: “The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement today: “This issue is being dealt with by The Duke of York’s legal team. Buckingham Palace will not be commenting further on this particular matter.”

The palace has refused to give details of the duke’s legal team but he has reportedly hired Clare Montgomery QC, who previously represented former dictator of Chile General Augusto Pinochet in the House of Lords.

