Friday 20 September, 2019
Accuser tells US TV interview she was 'trafficked' to 'abuser' Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Jeffrey Epstein directed her to have sex a number of powerful men including Prince Andrew.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 20 Sep 2019, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 10,909 Views No Comments
Source: TODAY/YouTube

A WOMAN HAS accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of being “an abuser” and said she was told to “do for him what you do for Epstein”.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said Jeffrey Epstein directed her to have sex a number of powerful men including Prince Andrew. 

Epstein killed himself in his New York prison cell last month while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked young women for sex

Several accusers have said they were recruited by Epstein’s former lover, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell.

In her interview with NBC, Giuffre said: 

The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘you’re going to meet a prince today’.I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to a prince. And then that night Prince Andrew came to her house, in London.  We went out to club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section, I’m pretty sure it was vodka.

Prince Andrew was like ‘let’s dance together’ and I was like ‘okay’. And we leave Club Tramp with Ghislaine and Jeffrey and Ghislaine said he’s coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.

I couldn’t believe it.

“He wasn’t rude about it. He said thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left,” she added.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”

Put to her that Prince Andrew denies that anything like this happened, Giuffre said:

He denies that it ever happened. And he’s going to keep denying that it ever happened. But he knows the truth. And I know the truth.

75th-anniversary-of-the-liberation-of-bruges Queen Elizabeth's second-eldest son, Prince Andrew. Source: PA Images

Last month, Prince Andrew said that “at no stage” during his friendship with Epstein did he see or suspect any criminal behaviour. 

“I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences,” Prince Andrew said in a statement.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

“I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know. I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019

Rónán Duffy
