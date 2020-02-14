This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British royals William and Kate to visit Galway on first official trip to Ireland

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that William and Kate will travel to Ireland in March.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 14 Feb 2020, 5:22 PM
45 minutes ago 5,690 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007896
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRITAIN’S DUKE AND Duchess of Cambridge will visit Galway during their first official trip to Ireland next month.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that William and Kate will travel to Ireland between Tuesday 3 March and Thursday 5 March.

Gardaí in Galway notified businesses about a range of road closures in the city centre on 5 March to facilitate a brief visit by the royal couple. 

The closures will cover Williamsgate Street, Williams Street, Shop Street, High Street, Mainguard Street and possibly Abbeygate Street from 6am until 2pm.

TheJournal.ie understands that a team from Kensington palace visited Galway in recent weeks to make arrangements for the royals’ sojourn.

The exact details of their visit have yet to be revealed but the couple’s itinerary is expected to include an official welcome from the mayor of Galway city, Mike Cubbard. 

Mayor Cubbard welcomed the visit, which he says will put Galway in the spotlight of the world’s media in its year as European City of Culture.

“It’s a positive news story again which will put the public eye, the world eye, back on Galway and allow us to promote and celebrate the cultural hub we have here,” he said.

Cubbard says he was strongly opposed to the commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), which stirred up considerable controversy in January, but says the visit of William and Kate is entirely different.

“That was trying to celebrate a real dark history, that people still have connections with, and it was wrong. And that was proposed by our government at the time, which was just daft,” he said.

William and Kate are the face of modern-day Britain and we have to encourage British and Irish relations, of course. It’s certainly a welcome event.

The couple is visiting at the request of the UK foreign office and the British embassy said that further details of the tour will be released in due course.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie