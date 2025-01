SCHOOL PRINCIPALS HAVE expressed concern about highly addictive nicotine pouches being used by Irish students.

Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, Paul Crone, told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk that the pouches are based off a Scandinavian tobacco product called snus.

The small pouches, which users put inside their lips to obtain a hit of nicotine, fall outside the parameters of Irish laws on tobacco or vapes.

Mr Crone acknowledges that principals are not certain as to how widespread the practice is in this country. However, they are urging the HSE to issue a health advisory around the use of these small pouches.

Mr Crone states that the problem is that students find it easier to conceal nicotine pouches than traditional tobacco products.

“It was very clear when students were smoking cigarettes, it became clear when they were vaping – they could be seen,” he said.

“It’s much harder to catch them [vaping], but it’s impossible to know when a student has a very small pouch tucked between their gum and their lip, to know how many students are using these products.”

Mr Crone said these nicotine patches are readily available to students, as they aren’t subject to the same sales restrictions as actual snus packets and other products containing tobacco.

“Because there is no tobacco in the pouches, there is no legal basis for restricting their sale or use here in Ireland,” he said.

“So, these pouches are available in local shops, in garages; there’s no age restriction on them because the restrictions apply to the use and sale of tobacco, not nicotine.

“They’re sitting in a loophole space at the moment.”

Advertisement

Mr Crone fears that young people might come under the influence of well known people who use the products.

According to Mr Crone, professional athletes and influencers are introducing many young people to the product.

“(The footballer) Jamie Vardy came out quite strongly that he was using the other nicotine pouches, and other sports stars.

“So, students don’t see the danger in it, they don’t see that potential long-term health effects that it would have on them.

“They just feel that it helps to calm them, it gives them that, I suppose, immediate, instant hit, and they’re not aware of what the long-term implications of that would be for them.

“I presume they can persuade themselves, ‘This is not like smoking, there’s no tar in my lungs, so therefore it’s not harmful to my health’.”

Mr Crone added that Government needs to look at the loophole in our legislation in relation to nicotine pouches.

‘Growing threat’

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said today that he new government must “urgently act” to halt the use of nicotine pouches by secondary school students.

“Apart from the health implications of these pouches, there is now growing concern that nicotine dependency is causing some students to become irritable at school,” Whitmore said.

“In recent years we have seen welcome restrictions on the sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes to under-18s, as well as legislation to ban disposable vapes and increase the minimum legal smoking age to 21.

“Yet, bizarrely, the outgoing Minister for Health failed to regulate the sale of nicotine pouches in tandem with these other measures.

Whitmore added that the new government must not be “so complacent” about the sale of nicotine pouches to under-18s, which they label a “growing threat to the health and wellbeing of our young people”.