Poll: Should a tax on private jet flights be introduced?
PRIVATE JETS HAVE been in focus in recent days, with a recent Greenpeace report showing that Dublin Airport is the most used airport for private jet flights.

The report found that there were 3,445 departing private jet flights from Dublin Airport last year alone.

The most used route was between Dublin and London.

Following the report, People Before Profit confirmed that it would be tabling a bill to outright ban private jets flying in Irish airspace, while Sinn Féin proposed a special tax on private jets.

With that in mind, we want to know: Should the Government introduce a tax on private jet flights?


Yes (577)
No (143)
