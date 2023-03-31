Poll: Should a tax on private jet flights be introduced?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PRIVATE JETS HAVE been in focus in recent days, with a recent Greenpeace report showing that Dublin Airport is the most used airport for private jet flights.
The report found that there were 3,445 departing private jet flights from Dublin Airport last year alone.
The most used route was between Dublin and London.
Following the report, People Before Profit confirmed that it would be tabling a bill to outright ban private jets flying in Irish airspace, while Sinn Féin proposed a special tax on private jets.
With that in mind, we want to know: Should the Government introduce a tax on private jet flights?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site