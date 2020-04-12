Proclamation read out on empty O'Connell Street to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising

A CEREMONY TO mark the 104th anniversary of The Easter Rising took place at midday today as the proclamation was read out on a deserted O’Connell Street in the capital.

The ceremony, which was reduced in line with HSE Guidelines due to the Covid-19 outbreak, was broadcast live from Áras an Uachtaráin and the GPO.

Michael D Higgins rang the peace bell at the Áras.

This was followed by the lowering of the flag to half mast on the GPO rooftop, a prayer of remembrance by the head chaplain to the forces, Fr Seamus Madigan, in the GPO inner courtyard, and the reading of the Proclamation by Captain Darren Reilly in front of the GPO.

Fr Madigan called for special remembrance of those who have passed away as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said: “As we commemorate the sacrifice of those who died during 1916 and gather in their memory we pray for our country, our people and the challenges of these times, remembering especially those who have died as a result of the Covid-19 virus.”

He also called for “healing of those touched by Covid-19, strength for all who carry the burden of this illness and courage for those who care for our fragile world”.