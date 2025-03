PROTESTORS CALLING FOR sanctions on Israel have begun to march in protest in Dublin this afternoon.

Organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign alongside support from numerous other organisations, the National Demonstration for Palestine is in protest of “the failure of the Irish government to hold Israel accountable”.

The march began at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm and is to finish outside the Dáil on Molesworth Street/Kildare Street, to “bring [the protest's] demands to the Irish government’s doorstep.”

Representatives for Ireland’s largest trade union SIPTU were present at the march, posting on the union’s official X account an image of them attending, alongside a short statement: “The message on the streets of Dublin today was loud and clear the Government must live up to its commitment to the people of Ireland and Palestine by enacting the Occupied Territories Bill immediately.”

In video from the march, protesters can be heard chanting “Free Palestine” as they make their way through the city centre.

It's not a conflict. It's not a war — Free Palestine!

Both Luas lines are operating with delays as a result of the march, Transport For Ireland have said. Luis tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the length of the service disruption.