POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a teenage motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Lisburn yesterday evening.

The PSNI received a report that a motorcyclist had been struck by a silver vehicle at the junction of Moira Road and Ballycreen Drive in Lisburn just before 6.20pm yesterday.

The vehicle did not stop.

The motorcyclist, aged 18, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or witnessed a silver vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, to make contact.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage,” said a PSNI spokesperson.