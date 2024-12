POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted by a stranger in Derry yesterday.

At around 8.45pm, a woman was approached by an unknown man in the Irish Street area of Derry.

She was pushed to the ground and punched in the face.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or other footage that that could assist with the investigation to contact police.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.