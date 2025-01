THE PSNI WERE called over 1,200 times about domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year’s period.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “It saddens me every year, when Christmas time approaches, that the reality for so many is that it isn’t a happy, enjoyable time for their family.”

During the PSNI’s annual ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’, which ran from 20 December 2024 to 2 January 2025, a total of 1,228 calls for help in relation to domestic abuse incidents were made.

On Christmas Day, the PSNI received 83 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones – a decrease of 10% from 2023.

And on St Stephen’s Day, 102 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones were received by the PSNI – a decrease of 23% from 2023.

On New Year’s Eve, the PSNI received 84 calls, a decrease of 6%.

On these key festive dates, the PSNI made 410 arrests in relation to these calls, a 7% increase on the same time period last year – 126 have so far resulted in a charge.

While reports of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland over the festive season are substantially higher than the daily average, Fisher noted that “we are seeing the numbers of reports for the festive period begin to decrease”.

However, she noted that the PSNI has seen “another increase in successful arrests for domestic abuse offences”.

“We hope this plays some part in giving people continued confidence to recognise and report abusive behaviours to us,” said Fisher.

She added: “It must never be forgotten that behind each one of these numbers is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.”

Fisher meanwhile noted that domestic abuse “is not just physical”.

“If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime,” said Fisher.