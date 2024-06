A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Michael McConville, who was found dead at a house in Co Armagh last week.

Police discovered the 74-year-old’s body in the bathroom of a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen in south Armagh shortly after 7pm on Saturday, 15 June.

He had serious head injuries believed to have been caused by a weapon.

A 67-year-old man was subsequently arrested by the PSNI. He has since been charged.

He expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry tomorrow.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.