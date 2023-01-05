Advertisement

Thursday 5 January 2023
# Down
Two arrested after PSNI officers injured in Newry car-ramming incident
Northern Irish police stopped a car driving erratically shortly before 2am and were then rammed repeatedly by the car.
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following an incident which left three police officers injured in Co Down in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 1.40am, when officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge, near Newry.

The vehicle stopped briefly but proceeded to repeatedly ram two police patrol vehicles, causing injuries to three police officers, one of whom required treatment in hospital.

A 32 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on a number of offences. including causing danger to road users and possession of class B and class C controlled substance.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

“Our police officers work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night on behalf of the community to keep the community safe,” PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne & Down Superintendent Norman Haslett said.

“This type of behaviour is dangerous and reprehensible and it needs to stop. I wish the officers who have been injured as a result a speedy recovery.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 103 of 05/01/23.”

