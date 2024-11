POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the possibility that two attacks on women in Derry were connected.

The attacks on two different women took place last Friday and Saturday.

The PSNI Derry City and Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “At around 10pm on Friday evening, 1 November, a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in the city, when she was attacked by a male carrying a knife. She managed to break free and run for help.

“Shortly before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, 2 November, a woman aged in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park area in the Waterside, when she was also attacked by a male carrying a knife.

“She called out for help and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off in the direction of Corrody Road. He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5’ 10” tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.

PSNI officers responded to both reports and carried out searches but the attacker had left the area.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that the attack in Drumahoe on Friday night is linked to the attack in the Top of the Hill area on Saturday.”

Chief Superintendent Kearney also sought to reassurance to the local community, adding.

“We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community,” she said.

Kearney added that there would be an increased high visibility police presence in parts of the city, including parks, which will continue over the coming days.

Recent attacks in Derry have raised concerns locally.

“I can assure residents that there is no link to the attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.”