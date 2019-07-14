PSNI investigating a series of serious sexual assaults on woman in Co Tyrone

PSNI OFFICERS ARE investigating a report of sexual assault by two males on a woman in Co Tyrone yesterday.

The alleged assault occurred in an area of Cookstown known as Monkey Lane at around 2am on Saturday morning.

It was reported that two males approached the woman in the Monkey Lane area. The two males are reported to have carried out “a series of serious sexual assaults” on the woman, which left her badly shaken but not physically injured, police said.

CCTV enquiries in the area show that the two males then left the area towards Burn Road.

Detective Sergeant Olphert said:

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who observed two men and a woman in the Monkey Lane/Central Avenue at this time to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 343 13/7/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”