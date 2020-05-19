This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Poll: Would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?

The Claire Byrne Live show held a trial run of a socially distant pub in the Fair City pub McCoy’s.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 May 2020, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 21,492 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5102342
Image: Screenshot/RTÉ
Image: Screenshot/RTÉ

WOULD YOU BE happy going to a pub where strict social distancing measures are in place?

Last night, RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show held a trial run of what it would be like in a pub under vintners’ strict social distancing measures. These include a maximum of six people per table, table service only, and a maximum of one person to the toilet at a time.

RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy, who took part in the trial, said that it was “worse than I thought”. So we’re asking you: would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?


Poll Results:

No  (940)
Yes (477)
I don't know (144)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
