Poll: Would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?

WOULD YOU BE happy going to a pub where strict social distancing measures are in place?

Last night, RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show held a trial run of what it would be like in a pub under vintners’ strict social distancing measures. These include a maximum of six people per table, table service only, and a maximum of one person to the toilet at a time.

RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy, who took part in the trial, said that it was “worse than I thought”. So we’re asking you: would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?

