Poll: Would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?

WOULD YOU BE happy going to a pub where strict social distancing measures are in place?
Last night, RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show held a trial run of what it would be like in a pub under vintners’ strict social distancing measures. These include a maximum of six people per table, table service only, and a maximum of one person to the toilet at a time.
RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy, who took part in the trial, said that it was “worse than I thought”. So we’re asking you: would you be happy going to a pub where social distancing measures are in place?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (53)